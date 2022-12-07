BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 22-year-old Fort Yates man, Jayden Ironroad, was arrested on Sunday, December 4 after he stole a woman’s car, running her over in the process, and then both fleeing police and assaulting an officer in Bismarck.

According to a police affidavit, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident and motor vehicle theft in the parking lot of JC Penny at the Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police then spoke with a woman with blood on her knees who limped toward them with the help of two witnesses.

The woman stated that she was in her car with two passengers, a woman and a man named “Jayden Twinn,” who were arguing while she was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. She then exited the vehicle to intervene when “Twinn” put her in a headlock and then punched her in the face.

“Twinn” continued to hold her in a headlock, forcing her out of the car and onto the ground. After releasing her, “Twinn” then jumped into the driver’s seat, with the woman following, pulling on his hair and body, trying to get him out of the car. “Twinn” suddenly put the car in drive and stepped on the gas, causing him to hit two vehicles parked in front of him as well as run over the woman with the rear tire of the vehicle.

Officers stated they then were able to locate the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop in the parking lot of Soaps and Suds Laundromat, but the vehicle fled the scene.

At about 4:00 p.m., officers discovered the vehicle in the parking lot of 612 S. Washington Street and observed a man running across the street away from the vehicle. Officers tracked down the man and identified him as Jayden Ironroad, and placed him under arrest.

Officers stated that after Ironroad was taken to the police department, he became difficult and stopped walking, with Ironroad slamming his head into a door and hitting an officer in the jaw with his left shoulder.

Ironroad is currently being held at the Burleigh County Detention Center on the following charges:

Robbery with Injury (Class B Felony)

Possession of Stolen Property (Class B Felony)

Reckless Endangerment – Extreme Indifference (Class C Felony)

Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer (Class C Felony)

Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer after a Felony – Driver of a Vehicle (Class C Felony)

Duty in Accident Involving Injury (Class A Misdemeanor)

Driving under Suspension

A trial for Ironroad is currently set for April 4, 2023.