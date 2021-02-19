Fort Yates man loses home of 40 years to house fire

A man’s home of more than 40 years is a complete loss after going up in flames last Thursday.

On Feb. 11, it started off as just another Thursday night. Dwight Archambult was home with his daughter and granddaughter watching TV when the unexpected happened.

“We were going to watch the next show and I smelled something burning. Smelled like sage burning and then all of sudden the lights started going off. Strings of lights in there. So I went to check the fuse box. I went to the garage here and opened it up and it was engulfed in flames,” explained Archambult.

The fight to put out the flames began around 9 that night and it took fire crews all the way until 2 a.m. to put it out — but at that point, the kitchen and entire garage were a complete loss.

“I had a lot of items in there. And it’s a total loss. You can’t even tell some of those were even in there anymore. They’re so melted,” said Archambult.

It was in September of 1980 that Archambult moved here from Minnesota with his family.

“We raised my oldest daughter, my son and my youngest daughter here in this house. They used to play all around here, ride their bikes. They played in the field out back. Went to school right up that hill here. This was their home. This was all of our homes,” shared Archambult.

Archambult had plans to retire within the next year, but all that is now on pause as they salvage what they can.

Currently, he’s in a temporary location until they can figure out what’s next.

“We moved what we could down there and we just have to keep…We have to keep going on. We don’t have a choice,” shared Archambult.

There is a GoFundMe account set up to help Archambult and his family rebuild.

