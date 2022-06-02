Primary elections are on June 14, which is less than two weeks away.

The candidates for Minot Mayor, Minot City Council, Minot Public School Board and Ward County Commission attended a forum where they were able to introduce themselves and speak about their platforms.

People who were in attendance asked questions about local issues and how the candidates plan to improve the area.

The event was hosted by the Minot Association of Builders and moderated by the CEO Kayla Pulvermacher.

“To hear who really aligns with their beliefs and who will impact their bottom line, that’s really important. So, getting involved and getting to listen to the candidates is a really great chance to do that,” said Pulvermacher.

