Foster care for the pets of abuse victims

The Abused Adult Resource Center is finding foster families for animals of domestic violence victims.

The center is able to partner with Furry Friends Rockin Rescue after receiving a $5,000 grant from the RedRover Project. The money will help AARC provide support for the animals while in foster homes such as giving them food, vet care, and vaccinations.

Organizers say leaving pets behind is a huge barrier for victims since many may be at danger and since pets are not allowed in the shelters.

“This way, it provides the opportunity for the victims who are staying in our shelter to continue to have those connections with their pets,” says AARC Direct Services Coordinator Courtney Monroe Ryckman.

The Abused Adult Resource Center was awarded the three-year grant in July. They are looking for other organizations to participate in the effort by housing horses, cattle and other animals, with the ultimate goal being to reunite abuse victims with their animals when the time is right.