Foster parents charged in girl’s death on ND reservation

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVLY-TV) — The foster parents of a 5-year-old girl who died on the Spirit Lake Reservation in North Dakota are charged with assault in her death and physically abusing other children.

U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley says 42-year-old Erich Longie Jr. and 45-year-old Tammy Longie were arrested in the death of Raven Thompson.

The couple appeared in federal court Monday on charges of assault resulting in serious bodily injury and simple assault. Federal agents made the arrests Friday.

The couple denied abusing any children. Raven Thompson’s father, Aaron Thompson Jr., tells KVLY-TV the Longies were the foster parents of both the girl and her 7-year-old brother.