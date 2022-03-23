Oftentimes, it can be difficult for students with disabilities to connect with their peers — and it becomes harder for them to find common ground with other students.

Fortunately, the Peer to Peer program at Dickinson High School aims to do just that.

The program originally began at Century High School, but Dickinson High’s Melanie Steffan says she was inspired to create her own variant after attending a seminar on the subject.

Peer to Peer has been running at Dickinson for a few years with a simple idea: to connect students with disabilities to their schoolmates through activities and lessons.

During these daily and weekly meetups, a student from Dickinson’s general education program becomes a mentor to a student with special needs, and the two take classes and spend time together to learn more about each other as well as proper social skills and communication.

It isn’t always business, though.

Students report part of their “curriculum” includes going out to lunch, playing games and taking trips in order to bond and put the skills they’ve learned to the test.

Steffan says the program helps to reinforce the idea of different groups getting along.

“You know, a saying that we have is ‘it’s cool to be kind,'” said Steffan. “I think the leaders of Dickinson High School showing that they’re friends with students with disabilities kind of creates this culture where everyone is included and accepted, and I think the more we do peer to peer, the more friends become friends of friends is what we like to call it.”

The student’s growth as a result of the program, according to Steffan, is monumental: they’ve displayed much more awareness and understanding of social situations, and have been able to go out into the community much more than they would normally have been able to.

In the past, Peer to Peer students have taken field trips to Fargo, stayed overnight at hotels, visited water parks and even attended the school’s prom — a tradition they intend on continuing.

The program has seen great results, and Steffan encourages all students and their schools to reach out to their students with disabilities in a similar manner.