FOUND: LeahMae dropped off safe and healthy

Bismarck Police say at 4:15 pm this afternoon LeahMae was dropped off safely at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck. She is safe and health according to Bismarck Police.

Police have not identified who dropped off LeahMae Morsette. There was a person of interest in the case, however, at this point, no charges have been filed against him.

Bismarck Police Chief Dave Drayovitch says “we were hoping for this outcome and we got the result that we wanted.” Bismarck Police say they want to thank everyone, and it was because of the public that she’s safe.

The Amber Alert for LeahMae has been cancelled.