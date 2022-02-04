The Quilts of Valor Foundation awards specific veterans and service members with a quilt. It was founded in 2003 by Catherine Roberts.

In 2021, Lynn Heald, the Peace and Honor Quilts of Valor Minot Program Chair, created a group in Minot.



“It started with a dream that she had of a soldier that was sitting on the edge of his bed,” said Heald. “She could see war demons going around him and it was kinda like in a movie in the next frame, the soldier was wrapped in a quilt and it was like those war demons were taken away from him.”

The quilts are given out to service members and veterans as a way to comfort them and thank them for their service.

“I have that chance to touch other veterans and I can continue to do what I love to do with quilting and let other people experience the art that I like to do,” said Heald.

Nearly 300,000 quilts have been given out around the country, and in Minot, over 53.

One of the recipients, Tony Osterberg, is a Navy veteran and he was surprised to receive a quilt.



“I didn’t feel I deserved it because I know veterans that have been through much more than I have and I didn’t think I deserved that,” said Osterberg. “But I was very flattered that people nominated me and people donated their time and money to make a quilt.”

Heald says she’s honored to make quilts for people that have served.



“I’m just very grateful for this opportunity to be able to give back to veterans that have given so much to everybody within the community so that we have the freedoms here that we enjoy today,” said Heald.

Osterberg says he is so thankful for the volunteers who spend their time and money making quilts.



“If I could reach out to the men and women that are making quilts to present, they probably don’t understand how they’re touching hearts and lives of the people that did serve,” said Osterberg.

The supplies for quilts are bought by volunteers so donations can be made to your local Quilts of Valor group or to their local supplies shop.

Saturday is the ninth annual Quilts of Valor National Sewing Day and there will be events all over the state for people to help make quilts. No sewing experience is needed.

In Minot, a sewing event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Vincent United Methodist Church. The church is located at 1024 2nd St SE.

In Bismarck, a sewing event will be held at the Quality Inn located at 1030 E Interstate Ave Door 2, in meeting rooms D and E. The rooms will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the event will start at 9 a.m.