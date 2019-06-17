Founder’s Day of Caring

Today our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, is marking its 23rd Founders Day of Caring.

It’s when Nexstar employees, throughout the country, volunteer to help out their communities

Employees in Minot were out volunteering along Highway 83, Putting North Dakota First. Staff members were tasked with picking up trash along this busy highway. The coordinator of the event says it just feels good to pitch in.



Kristin Vendsel says, “Its a day where we take just a few hours out of our work day to give back to our local communities and what were doing today is, were cleaning the ditch. Its amazing how 2 miles in a couple of hours, even though its just a small thing, can mean a big difference to our community.”