Four Bears Bridge reduced to one lane this week for inspection

A heavily-traveled bridge will be reduced to one lane of traffic for about a week.
The Four Bears Bridge on Highway 23 near New Town is undergoing a routine inspection this week during daylight hours.
During that time, flaggers will be on hand to guide you through the work zone.
The bridge inspection is expected to be completed at the end of the week.
The North Dakota Department of Transportation reminds motorists to slow down, follow traffic control signage and use caution throughout the work zone.