Four communities receive SRF loans in March

Jamestown, Mapleton, Mohall and Wahpeton received awards from the State Revolving Fund (SRF) Program in March, according to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

Jamestown received a $2,123,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) loan for watermain rehabilitation, hydrants, gate valves and pressure-reducing manhole/valves. This project is to ensure the reliable and safe distribution of water.

Mapleton received a $1,400,000 DWSRF loan to construct a 300,000-gallon ground storage reservoir, improve pumping capabilities and remove an existing water tower. The project is to provide reliable drinking water storage and supply capabilities.

Mohall received a $391,000 DWSRF loan to replace 2,000 linear feet of 8-inch water main, gate valves and multiple connections to existing water lines. This project is to ensure the reliable and safe delivery of water.

Wahpeton received a $3,000,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) loan and a $1,197,000 DWSRF loan toward improving underground infrastructure during street reconstruction and work on Lift Stations 2 and 3. This project is to ensure the reliable and safe delivery of water and continued wastewater service.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency provides part of the funding for the SRF Programs.