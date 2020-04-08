Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

Four communities receive SRF loans in March

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Jamestown, Mapleton, Mohall and Wahpeton received awards from the State Revolving Fund (SRF) Program in March, according to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality.

Jamestown received a $2,123,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) loan for watermain rehabilitation, hydrants, gate valves and pressure-reducing manhole/valves. This project is to ensure the reliable and safe distribution of water.

Mapleton received a $1,400,000 DWSRF loan to construct a 300,000-gallon ground storage reservoir, improve pumping capabilities and remove an existing water tower. The project is to provide reliable drinking water storage and supply capabilities.

Mohall received a $391,000 DWSRF loan to replace 2,000 linear feet of 8-inch water main, gate valves and multiple connections to existing water lines. This project is to ensure the reliable and safe delivery of water.

Wahpeton received a $3,000,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) loan and a $1,197,000 DWSRF loan toward improving underground infrastructure during street reconstruction and work on Lift Stations 2 and 3. This project is to ensure the reliable and safe delivery of water and continued wastewater service.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency provides part of the funding for the SRF Programs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/8"

Could we see one of the coldest Easter Sundays in 20 Years?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Could we see one of the coldest Easter Sundays in 20 Years?"

KX WORK FROM HOME

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX WORK FROM HOME"

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/8"

A cold & windy Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "A cold & windy Wednesday"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Softball"

Trinity Health Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity Health Update"

BSC All American

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC All American"

Food Stamp Delivery Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Stamp Delivery Issues"

Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Road Work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Work"

Weather and COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather and COVID-19"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/7"

Surprise Birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surprise Birthday"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Berthold Essentials

Thumbnail for the video titled "Berthold Essentials"

Trimlight Gender Reveal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trimlight Gender Reveal"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/7"

Tuesday is the last really warm day for a while

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday is the last really warm day for a while"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge