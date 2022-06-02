The grand opening of a new greenhouse and community garden located at the Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College’s Four Sisters Garden in New Town is set and ready to go.

This new area is located one mile west of New Town, after turning south at mile marker 49, and offers a new “revival” of the Berthold community garden.

The developments were constructed as part of a community project that received $112,410 in funding after catching the eye of the North Dakota State University Extension Office. Funding for the program was provided as part of the Federally Recognized Tribes Extension Program, administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

These improvements to the garden will not just be used for growing purposes, but also as educational tools.

NHSC and NDSU have said in a press release that they hope to teach both youth and adult audiences more about Native agriculture and gardening methods as well as better ways of incorporating healthier choices (like the fresh fruit and vegetables available in the garden) into diets to combat the growing rates of obesity in the U.S.

Berthold residents will also be able to utilize the gardens themselves and grow fresh produce to feed the community.

In a press release, NHSC President Twyla Baker said that “the MHA Nation’s culture and lifeways were deeply and intrinsically tied to land and agriculture, and I’m so pleased to be able to continue that legacy with modern methods that adapt and respect our traditional values. This is a great partnership that I believe will be of benefit to so many students and community members moving forward.”

“We value our collaborative relationship with NHSC,” said Greg Lardy in the same press release, “as we work together to fulfill our joint mission of extending education and research-based knowledge.”

The grand opening of the garden is scheduled to take place on June 7 at 10 a.m. where the dedication will also take place. Baker and Lardy will also be present at the event.