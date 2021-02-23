Fourth of July celebration returning to Mandan

The Fourth of July celebration in Mandan is returning this year.

Last year, it was canceled due to the pandemic, but the city announced on Tuesday it will be back — and they’re anticipating a record turnout.

For 140 years, Mandan has played host to a Fourth of July Parade and Professional Rodeo, and for more than 40 years, it’s also been home to Art in the Park.

The theme for the parade this year is “Saluting Those Who Serve,” which is being carried over from last year.

The Rodeo will be July 2-4 and the Art in the Park Festival will be July 3-4.

