Frappes and wraps: 3 and Me will be open soon

Rachel Howard is a small business owner from New Salem, N.D. and she recently decided to open up a mobile coffee shop called 3 and Me — named for herself and her three children.

She said she decided not to renew the lease on her previous store in New Salem and was gifted an old livestock trailer.







For the past 3 months, they’ve been refurbishing it to make it into a mobile coffee/food truck.















It should be finished by the end of this month.

3 and Me is scheduled to be at the Morton County Fair and will then travel doing local community events, fairs, fundraisers and just lunch at businesses, parks.

Rachel says another cool thing about her coffee shop is they use as many local products as they can. They use Bessy’s Best milk and local honey. Their coffee is roasted is Hebron, N.D. And she also uses local produce, mostly organic.

A percentage of the proceeds will go toward the Abused Adult Resource Center in Bismarck.

