BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With the purpose of being an advocate and the voice for our youth, Youthworks is hosting their annual We’ve Got You Covered event this week.

The event is a back-to-school clothing giveaway to help children and their families get back-to-school clothing at no cost.

Youthworks shared with KX News that BPS identified over 300 homeless students this past school year.

To help children receive new clothes for school, Youthworks will host an event called, “We’ve Got You Covered.” It will take place this Thursday, August 10th from 6-8 pm at Bismarck High School, and it is open to all. You don’t have to bring anything.

There will also be a VIP youth hour from 5 to 6 PM for middle school and high school students.

“Middle school and high school youth will essentially get like a separate line, kind of ‘first dibs’ to get what they need first, to really try to teach them independent living skills, being able to shop for clothes on their own without having to have their parents by their side,” said event coordinator, Chandler Tobeck.

Youthworks is accepting new and gently used clothing donations to help with this event.

Donations can be dropped off at Plato’s Closet in Bismarck.