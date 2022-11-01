BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Need a free ride to vote on Tuesday in Bismarck or Mandan? Just take the bus.

According to Bis-Man Transit, anyone looking to vote in the upcoming elections on Tuesday, November 8, can get a free ride from both the CAT Bus and Paratransit.

Rides will be offered for free all day and to all locations in the area, giving the community a chance to learn more about Bis-Man transit as well as participate in local elections.

“Bisman Transit is hoping to encourage individuals to participate in the community and also use the free ride day to learn a little bit more about our service and hopefully encourage some new ridership in public transit,” said Executive Director of Bis-Man Transit, Deidre Hughes.

Buses are available for anyone that needs them on either side of the river.