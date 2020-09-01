Coronavirus
Free car washes for educators on 'Teacher Tuesdays' in September thanks to Bismarck Motor Company

A car dealership in Bismarck is showing support for local teachers by giving them free car washes.

Bismarck Motor Company is giving teachers free touchless car washes and what the dealership calls safeguard sanitation.

It’s a spray applied to the inside of the vehicle, and kills 99 percent of germs.

Teacher Tuesdays will take place every Tuesday in September.

All you have to do is bring your school employee ID to prove you are an educator.

“We know that they’re always doing a lot of work, but especially this year. It’s really different, it can be a lot more difficult for them. So we just kind of wanted to give them a little pick me up,” said Jenna Adam, the Brand Marketing Manager at Bismarck Motor Company.

In the past, Bismarck Motor Company has done school supply drives, but with the ongoing pandemic, they wanted to do something that was contact-free instead.

