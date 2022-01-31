If you’re looking to hit the slopes this weekend, you may just be able to go for free. The Bismarck Larks have teamed up with local outdoor sports shop 701 Cycle and Sport to host a free community ski day at Huff Hills on Saturday, February 5, from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Lift passes are available for pick up at 701 Cycle and Sport until Friday, February 4. There are only 100 free lift passes available and passes are handed out on a first-come, first-served basis (limit to two per person).

To get a lift pass, fans must visit 701 Cycle & Sport, find & scan the hidden QR code, fill out the form associated with the QR code, and show a 701 Cycle and Sport team member to redeem the passes.

Families looking for additional lift passes can spend $25 or more at 701 Cycle and Sport and receive an additional pass (one additional pass for every $25 spent). Attendees can expect food, refreshments, and other fun activities during the event.