Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing event to be held in Carson on August 3

A free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event will be held in Carson on Monday, August 3 at the Grant County Fairgrounds and is open to all ages.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Mountain Time or until testing supplies run out.

Testing will be on the east side of the Grant County Fair Building. Those wanting to be tested are asked to travel north off 69th Street SW onto Idaho Street, east onto Railroad Avenue and turn south on the road by Montana Street.

Pre-registration for this event is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/ but is not required.

Custer Health says they will be reporting positive results within 24-72 hours, while negative results may take as long as five to seven days.