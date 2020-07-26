Free COVID-19 testing event scheduled in Bottineau

Free COVID-19 testing is planned for Wednesday in Bottineau.

According to a press release from First District Public Health Unit, the event will be held at the Ambulance Building.

Communications Director Lori Brierley says they’ll be testing from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., or until supplies run out.

Everyone 12 and older is welcome, and no appointment is needed.

Cloth face coverings are encouraged.

The press release added that those with symptoms of the coronavirus should contact their health care provider for testing.