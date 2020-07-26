Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Free COVID-19 testing event scheduled in Bottineau

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Free COVID-19 testing is planned for Wednesday in Bottineau.

According to a press release from First District Public Health Unit, the event will be held at the Ambulance Building.

Communications Director Lori Brierley says they’ll be testing from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., or until supplies run out.

Everyone 12 and older is welcome, and no appointment is needed. 

Cloth face coverings are encouraged. 

The press release added that those with symptoms of the coronavirus should contact their health care provider for testing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Robert One Minute 7-26

College baseball

Independent Baseball

"Mask-erade" Prom

MN mask mandate began Saturday

Kits for the Homeless

A ride for suicide prevention

Honoring Korean War Veterans

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 7-25-20

Robert One Minute 7-25

New Sign Rules

7-25 COVID-19 ND Watch

Summer Collegiate Baseball

Babe Ruth Baseball

Friday, July 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Sidewalk Sale

Facility Update

Seeking Donations

Class Ring

Drive-In Movies

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss