Free COVID-19 testing planned for Beulah, Mandan, Kidder County

Free coronavirus testing events have been planned for Beulah, Mandan and Kidder County next week.

Drive-thru testing in Beulah will be held Monday, July 27, for all ages from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Local law enforcement has asked that vehicles line up south to north, beginning at 9th Street (Dollar General) prior to the event. Vehicles will enter Custer Health parking lot from the frontage road. After testing, you will leave the area via Third Avenue.

For Mandan, testing will be on Wednesday, July 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. at 403 Burlington St SE and is open to all ages.

To access the testing event, you must enter the west side of the parking lot on the day of the event.

The third COVID-19 testing event will be held in Kidder County on Thursday, July 30, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at their office, located at 422 2nd Ave NW in Steele.

On the day of the event, you are asked to approach their office from the west, and wait until directed to drive through for testing. People tested will not need to exit their vehicle. Nursing staff will conduct tests for individuals still in their vehicles.

Pre-registration for all three locations is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/.