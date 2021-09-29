Free Dental Care Clinic coming to the Bismarck Event Center October 1st & 2nd

BISMARCK, ND – The North Dakota Dental Association and North Dakota Dental Foundation are excited to announce the next North Dakota Mission of Mercy with support from co-hosts Delta Dental of Minnesota Serving North Dakota and the Engelstad Foundation.

On October 1-2nd, 2021, the Bismarck Event Center will be transformed into a Free Dental Care Clinic, where selfless volunteers, with the support of generous donors, will provide free dental care to people in need on a first-come, first-served basis.

Doors open at 5:30 a.m. each day. Patients are encouraged to arrive early.

Adults and children of all ages who are in reasonably good health are welcome to attend. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a guardian.

Adherence to all health protocols recommended by state and local public authorities will be maintained at the highest level to protect patients and volunteers.

All attendees are subject to COVID-19 safety screening questions and masks are required.

The following services may be provided at the ND Mission of Mercy:

Cleanings (Hygiene)

Fillings (Restorations)

Root Canals on Front Teeth (Endodontics)

Limited Number of Temporary Partial Denture Appliances (Prosthodontics)

Extractions (Oral Surgery)

Oral Health Education

Fluoride Treatments

Sealants

X-rays

“Dental professionals understand that oral health is an important part of overall health and are motivated to make a difference in people’s lives,” said Brent Holman, D.D.S., Chairman of the North Dakota Mission of Mercy. “Events like the Mission of Mercy provide an opportunity for us to do just that – deliver care to people who face barriers to regular oral health care.”

Nearly 400 volunteers, including more than 90 dentists, will staff the 40-chair clinic. More than 150 organizations and individuals have contributed cash and in-kind donations to support North Dakota’s Mission of Mercy. For more information visit https://ndmom.org/