Free dump week in Minot July 12-17

The City of Minot is providing residents an opportunity to dispose of accumulated trash free of charge.

During the week of July 12-17, Minot residents who use City of Minot sanitation services can bring unwanted items and trash to the City of Minot landfill free of charge. Residents must provide a current water bill as proof that they are a City sanitation customer.

The landfill is open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday during the summer months. Residents can also drop off household hazardous waste at the landfill during the summer.

