Free entrance days to National Parks in 2020

On five days in 2020, the National Parks Service will offer free admission to more than 400 national parks across the U.S.
Here are the dates below:
- Jan. 20: Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- April 18: First day of National Park Week
- Aug. 25: National Park Service Birthday
- Sept. 26: National Public Lands Day
- Nov. 11: Veterans Day
Parks in our area offering free admission are Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota; Badlands National Park and Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota; Glacier National Park and Yellowstone National Park in Montana; and Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota.