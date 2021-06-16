Free fitness classes being offered through Bismarck Parks and Recreation

If you drive past Century Avenue, you might notice what looks like an outdoor gym at Jaycee Centennial Park.

Bismarck Parks and Recreation has partnered with FitLot to provide free fitness classes to the community.

The fitness classes are lead by certified instructors and are available to all ages and skill levels. One-time introductory classes are available, and so are ongoing fitness programs. All you need is to sign up and grab a water bottle, towel and gym shoes.

“This program is a really great opportunity for the community to be able to get outside and have a good free effective workout,” said Linsay Berg, a fitness wellness specialist. “They don’t have to pay anything. All they have to do is sign up all of our coaches are trained for this FitLot programming. They’re also certified, instructors and personal trainers.”

To sign up, you can go to www.bisparks.org or https://fitlot.org/parks/bismarck/.