Free fun for the whole family down by the river

It’s the 4th year of the Family Riverwalk Day — a fun, free event for the whole family at Sertoma Park, going on until 8:00 p.m. tonight.

There is entertainment in two shelters (#4 and #11) — one section is geared toward children and the other is music everyone can enjoy.

There are burgers, pulled pork, brats, tacos and more. There will also be fried donuts, cotton candy, and fun treats from Sugar Monster.

45 booths are featured, too. Some are organizations that serve the community and others are small businesses.

































There are pigs and bunnies to pet, performances from Shade Tree, Sleepy Hollow, Miss Sparkles, a bouncy house, balloons, a police car, fire truck and prizes to win.

You can even pose with a princess.

Some of the musicians that played today included Brianna Helbling, Shawn Oban, Daniel Stark, Braveheart, and Tara and Josh Bohlen in B- L’atitude, and many more!

Grab that big beach blanket from the closet, a bag for wipes, water, and sunscreen and head on down to Sertoma Park. The event started this morning at 10:00 a.m., and runs until 8:00 p.m. tonight.