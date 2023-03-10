BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — When the roads are wintery, and the courses are closed, you don’t want to forget how to achieve the perfect swing.

Well, good thing you don’t have to.

Because North Dakota Golf Hall of Fame member Dr. Guy Otteson offers free golfing advice at the Four Seasons Center indoor golf course in Bismarck.

From high school to college to fun with friends, Dr. Otteson has been golfing for more than 60 years.

He says he simply fell in love with the challenge and shared with KX News the biggest tip he gives out to golfers.

“A lot of times they don’t keep their head very still or they don’t keep their balance or they have their left arm, if they are a right-handed player on their back swing I just help straighten a few things out and go from there,” said Dr.Otteson.

You can catch Dr. Otteson at the Four Seasons Center every Friday, from 1-2 p.m.

He says he’s even around on other days if you’re lucky.