Free ‘learn to curl’ event happening at Minot’s Curling Club on Saturday

If you’ve wanted to try the sport of curling but never got the chance, the Minot Curling Club is hosting a free “learn to curl” event on Saturday.

A member from the curling club suggests wearing gym shoes, stretchy pants and a sweatshirt.

He says masks are optional and all of the curling rocks and brooms have been sanitized for tomorrow’s event.

“We want to just introduce them to the sport of curling. They’ll get a chance to try and if they choose to hang around for the afternoon, we’ll put them on a team with some more experienced curlers and they’ll have a chance to compete in some short games and see how the curling actually works with a very small commitment they can find out what it’s all about,” said Mark Hildahl.

Training starts Saturday morning at 10:30.

There will also be some games, food and prizes at the end of the day for a small fee.

