MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Families now have a chance to access lifejackets for short-term use, and it’s all for free.

Safe Kids Minot is teaming up with Minot Park District to offer life jacket rentals for families heading to a body of water.

The life jackets are free thanks to a grant from Brady Martz.

The group says it’s important to offer a program like this to keep people safe, especially during the last days of summer vacation.

“Drowning is the number one cause of death in preschoolers, especially, but everyone should definitely be wearing a life jacket if they can’t swim or if they’re in an unfamiliar swimming environment such as the lake or on a boat, things like that. On a boat it is, 10 and under have to have a life jacket on by North Dakota law,” said Amber Emerson, the Safe Kids coordinator.

The life jackets can be picked up at the Minot Park District office.

The vests range in size from infants to adults.

Once they’re rented, they have to be returned within two weeks.