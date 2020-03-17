Free Meals Available to Anyone Ages 1-18 Through Bismarck Public Schools

A small army of workers in the Bismarck Public Schools nutrition program have worked long hours since Sunday night, creating meals for students who need it while classes are canceled.

Distribution of the meals, which include a bagged lunch and breakfast for the next day, began Tuesday at a number of district schools.

The meals are free to any child ages 1 to 18, regardless of which school they attend, public or private.

For this week, lunches are available between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., but adjustments could be made if the program continues into next week.

Lunch consists of a ham or turkey sandwich, apples or carrots and a jug of milk.

For breakfast, students receive cereal, yogurt, juice and milk.

District officials said they should have enough food to feed those who need it.

“We planned for 3,000 for today, kind of around one-third of the population that we serve, and so it’s really a guessing game. If we need to make more we’ll adjust our numbers, if we have enough then we’ll have more for the next day,” said Michelle Wagner, the Child Nutrition Program Director for the Bismarck Public Schools.

She added that in addition to the lunches on Friday, Domino’s Pizza has donated 300 healthy pizzas that will be available at Moses, Myhre and Will-Moore schools.

More information from BPS:

Meals can be picked up by a parent or student from 11:30 am-12:30 pm EACH DAY, Monday through Friday, at the front door or by the parking lot of these schools: BECEP at Richholt, Grimsrud, Moses, Myhre, Will-Moore, Wachter Middle School, Bismarck High, Century High, and South Central High School. Meals will also be offered at the Cenex Gas Station roundabout in Lincoln. Students will not be allowed into the building to eat their meal.