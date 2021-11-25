Free Meals on Thanksgiving: Local nonprofit gives a reason to be thankful

According to AAA, more than 50 million Americans are traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Thanksgiving is a time when many people get together with their families, but sometimes people spend the holidays alone.

That’s where the Minot Community Meal group comes in.

Some people can’t travel or don’t have a place to travel to, so the nonprofit is going to them.



“A good friend of mine came up with the idea of a community meal for people to gather for people mainly that didn’t have families to go to as more of a social event,” said Liz Kinlaw, the Thanksgiving Meal Coordinator.

While the event is hosted at Christ Lutheran Church in Minot, the meal committee is made up of different churches and is a community effort.



“I know that so many people are in need right now, so to be able to give back to the community is really important to all the volunteers,” said Kinlaw.

400 Thanksgiving meals were made and it was completely free for everyone.



“God has provided a lot of good food for us today and I’m just so excited,” said John Clark, a volunteer. “I can’t wait to hand it out to the folks.”

Volunteers cooked and served up many things including turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce.

One volunteer says he loves the feeling he gets from giving back.



“It makes me feel well,” said Reed Abrahamson. “It just makes me feel warm-hearted. It makes me feel like I’m actually doing something that’s helping other people.”

Kinlaw says for her, it’s about doing things for people.



“Minot’s such a great place to live and such a friendly, warm atmosphere,” said Kinlaw. “We like to give back to the community the most we can.”

It’s safe to say we know what people who were given the meals were thankful for this Thanksgiving.



“God loves you and happy Thanksgiving,” said Clark.

Before the event was through, all the meals had been handed out, but people still got a pie and other baked goods.