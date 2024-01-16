BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Heartview and Bismarck Burleigh Public Health (BBPH) are partnering together for free Narcan training.

According to a news release, the training is taking place on Tuesday, January 23 at 6:30 p.m. at BBPH’s new building at 407 S. 26th St.

“Training our community, and workplaces in the use of Narcan is an important life-saving solution. Safe communities are strong communities. Heartview Foundation is happy to partner with BBPH because this training helps both value people’s lives and saves people’s lives,” said Cathy Palczewski, the opioid treatment program case manager.

People will learn how to recognize an overdose and how to administer Narcan. They will also get a free Narcan kit.

You do need to register, and you can do that at this website, registration is limited.

Narcan is a medication that temporarily restores breathing during an overdose.

“Our goal is to train the public on signs and symptoms of an overdose, the immediate actions they should take to get first responders to the scene, and steps to stabilize and potentially revive an individual who has overdosed,” said SAP Coordinator, Susan Kahler.

BBPH gets funds from the State Opioid Response Grants to provide these trainings as well as prescription drug take-back events.