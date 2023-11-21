BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Heartview and the North Dakota Safety Council (NDSC) are teaming with the Bismarck Burleigh Public Health (BBPH) for free Narcan training.

According to a news release, the training is happening on November 29 at 6:30 p.m. on the NDSC Campus, located at 1710 Canary Ave in Bismarck.

“Training our community and workplaces in the use of Narcan is an important, life-saving solution. Safe communities are strong communities. Heartview Foundation is happy to partner with BBPH and the North Dakota Safety Council because this training helps both value people’s lives and saves people’s lives,” said Cathy Palczewski, an opioid treatment program case manager.

People will learn how to recognize an opioid overdose and how to administer Narcan. Each person will also get a free Narcan kit.

Registration is needed, you can do that by calling (701) 355-1597 or by going online. Registration is limited.

Narcan is a medication that temporarily restores breathing during an overdose.

“Our goal is to train the public on signs and symptoms of an overdose, the immediate actions they should take to get first responders to the scene, and steps to stabilize and potentially revive an individual who has overdosed,” said Susan Kahler, a SAP coordinator.