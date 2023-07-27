BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One of the best ways to beat the heat is to cool off in some water, and on Thursday, kids around Burleigh County are doing just that for free.

On average, pools run by the Bismarck Parks and Rec cost no more than $5 for entry.

They are great to cool down and chill with friends, but there are also many benefits to getting in the water. It’s a good way to lose weight, reduce back pain, relieve stress, and build muscle.

But you need to be prepared to beat the heat.

“Precautions, just planning ahead, making sure you’re ready for the temperature outside. So, packing plenty of water, sunscreen, finding shade when you can, and just limiting the overall exposure when you can,” said Dylan Thiem, the facilities manager at Bismarck Parks and Rec.

After you have your heat safety plan in place, remember, there’s always an activity to do within the Bismarck Parks and Rec Department.

Parks and Rec tells KX News to look out for the August calendar because there will be more exciting and free events in store for families.

One free event coming up is this Saturday, where you and your family can enjoy free tent camping at General Sibley.

To check out Bismarck Parks and Rec’s calendar for the month of August, click here.