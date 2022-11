BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — There’s always room for pumpkin pie, especially during Thanksgiving. And tomorrow, families in Bismarck will get the chance to get a free pumpkin pie!

Morgan Hayden, a State Farm agent in the Capital City, is hosting the free pie event tomorrow from 1-5 p.m. at 101 Slate Drive in Bismarck, suite 3. She says it’s a great way to say thank you to the community that has done so much for her.

Everyone is welcome, and pies are available to anyone… as long as supplies last.