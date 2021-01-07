Free, rapid COVID-19 testing now available to Williston community

Free community rapid COVID-19 testing is being offered in Williston.

This coming Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sloulin Airport Hangar the rapid tests will be available.

The self-administered, drive-thru testing event is open to the general public, aged 18 and older, who are asymptomatic.

North Dakotans wanting to get into the testing site are asked to turn on their vehicle’s flashers and wait to be assisted.

“It’s important for us to provide another alternative and also the rapid tests, in that the results are available so quickly, it’s a real advantage to people,” City Administrator David Tuan said.

He says test results come back in about 15 minutes.

Tuan says to save time for anyone taking the BinaxNOW tests, individuals are strongly encouraged to pre-register before arriving at the test site. Registration can be completed by clicking here.