Free rides on Bis-Man Transit system on Election Day

Bis-Man Transit will be offering free rides for both CAT Bus riders and Paratransit riders on Election Day, November 3.

The rides will be offered for all hours of operation and to all normal route locations.

Bis-Man considers the free rides a positive for everyone involved: Voters get free transportation around the community and near many polling locations, and the community gets to learn more about the Bis-Man Transit system and how it works.

If you have any questions, contact the Bis-Man Transit administrative office at 701-258-6817 or e-mail info@bismantransit.com.

You can also visit the website at www.bismantransit.com.