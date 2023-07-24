MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — We all know the struggle of traffic, construction, and parking at the North Dakota State Fair. But now, there’s an easy and free way to get to summer’s biggest party. Fair leaders have teamed up with Northland Bus to help people get to and from the fairgrounds.

People can park on the south side of the J.C Penney near the fairgrounds, and the signs will direct you to the busses. Officials say that if you hop onto the bus, any time spent stressing about traffic, finding a parking spot, or walking a long way to get onto the fairgrounds can instead be spent enjoying yourself at the main event.

“It will drop you off at this west park gate, and it will pick you up there,” explained ND State Fair General Manager, Renae Korslien. “It runs from one in the afternoon until one in the morning. Don’t look for a parking spot, it’s free.”

Whether you want to avoid construction, need a safe ride off of the grounds, or don’t want to pay for parking close to the entrances, the busses could be the answer to your transit concerns.

“They said our rig probably wouldn’t fit in their free lot,” noted a traveling fairgoer. “It’s awesome because we’re from out of the area. It’s good to have a nice place to park and come back to.”

Three buses are running continuously, but fair leaders say they will add more if the need for them increases. Korslien says that this service is meant to keep people from drinking and driving, as well as provide a stress-free way to enjoy your trip to the fair.

“As soon as there are people there” she stated, “it will keep running. You won’t have to look at the hour, or the half hour, it’s always running. And when there’s more, they add more. It cost the fair money, so ride it. We’re paying for it anyway. I want us to have a safe State Fair. Come here, have fun, and get home safe.”

If you do plan on driving yourself to the fair, the fairground parking lots are free — But be aware of construction and road closures on your way there. Railway Avenue is currently closed to traffic from 4th Street NE to 27th Street NE. Traffic on Railway Avenue will continue to detour south to Burdick Expressway, and local traffic will utilize 6th Avenue NE to get to neighborhoods that are north of Railway Avenue.