Free state park passes available at libraries across the state

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you’re looking for something to do, you may want to start at your nearest library.

The state library has partnered with the North Dakota Parks and Rec to supply libraries across the state with free state park passes to checkout with your library card.

Additional charges still apply, such as camping and the length that you can use the card varies at each library.

We spoke with the director of the Williston Community Library and she says this is just a pitch to get people trying new things.

“I think what this does is gets people who maybe wouldn’t be able to go to the park or wouldn’t think about going to the park. This kind of encourages folks who wouldn’t normally go and to take advantage of that and to see what our state parks have to offer,” Williston Community Library Director Andrea Placher said.

Placher says if you want to check out a free pass you should contact your nearest library.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

NTSB Crash Report

YHF

Fire Cause

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/14

Severe storms exit with cooler daytime highs

FOMO 10/40

FURRY FRIDAY 8/14

NDC AUG 14

Census Concerns

Narcotics Task Force

Thursday, August 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/13

Velva ready for season

Legacy Soccer

Grapefruit Repellent

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/13

Overnight storms could bring severe weather

National Day Calendar Left Hand

Bryce Bennett

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss