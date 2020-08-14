Free state park passes available at libraries across the state

If you’re looking for something to do, you may want to start at your nearest library.

The state library has partnered with the North Dakota Parks and Rec to supply libraries across the state with free state park passes to checkout with your library card.

Additional charges still apply, such as camping and the length that you can use the card varies at each library.

We spoke with the director of the Williston Community Library and she says this is just a pitch to get people trying new things.

“I think what this does is gets people who maybe wouldn’t be able to go to the park or wouldn’t think about going to the park. This kind of encourages folks who wouldn’t normally go and to take advantage of that and to see what our state parks have to offer,” Williston Community Library Director Andrea Placher said.

Placher says if you want to check out a free pass you should contact your nearest library.