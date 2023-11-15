MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Aid Incorporated is serving a Thanksgiving free of charge on November 23.

According to a news release, this is for those who would otherwise spend the holiday alone, but everyone is welcome to come.

Volunteers are still needed to make this meal successful, so if you want to share some of your time on the holiday, you are encouraged to call (701) 633-1274 x/18 before Friday, November 17.

The Thanksgiving meal occurs at First Lutheran Church at 408 9th Street in Mandan from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Family Fare Supermarkets provide all the food and accessories for the meal.