MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Right now, doctors at Mayo Clinic are encouraging adults to get at least seven hours of sleep a night, and Trinity Health in Minot has a new program devoted to getting a good night’s sleep.
Trinity’s Sleep Center has a program for you to become a sleep technologist.
It’s a two-week course, where you can learn more about sleep science and the skills needed to unlock the secrets of sleep.
After the program, a sleep technologist has to become nationally board-certified.
Sleep technologists help people suffering from disorders, such as sleep apnea and narcolepsy.
The job pays between $27 and $38 an hour.