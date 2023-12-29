MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Right now, doctors at Mayo Clinic are encouraging adults to get at least seven hours of sleep a night, and Trinity Health in Minot has a new program devoted to getting a good night’s sleep.

Trinity’s Sleep Center has a program for you to become a sleep technologist.

It’s a two-week course, where you can learn more about sleep science and the skills needed to unlock the secrets of sleep.

After the program, a sleep technologist has to become nationally board-certified.

Sleep technologists help people suffering from disorders, such as sleep apnea and narcolepsy.

The job pays between $27 and $38 an hour.