BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — People living in Burleigh County can head over to the landfill to get free woodchips.

According to a news release, people interested can go to the landfill, located at 2111 North 52nd St., between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. from October 2-6 to get their woodchips.

“This Wood Chip Week is free and open to everyone,” said Toby Sheldon, the City of Bismarck Solid Waste and Landfill superintendent. “And it is not just limited to Bismarck residents. If there are commercial entities, or folks from neighboring towns or communities that would like chips, we will supply them until we either run out of supply or reach 4 p.m. on that Friday.”

Tools will not be available for people at the landfill, so people will need to bring their own buckets, shovels, gloves, and/or other equipment. If you would like help loading woodchips, there will be a $65 loader fee.

When people get to the landfill, they can look for signs that will direct them to the woodchip pile.

People are being asked to drive slowly and to be aware of other vehicles and equipment.

If a line forms, people should be courteous to others.

These woodchips can be used as mulch around trees or to help with landscaping in areas with certain plants. Mulch helps to cover the surface soil and reduce grass and weed growth.