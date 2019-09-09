Free workshop for the business-minded people

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you are looking to start a business and not sure how… you’re in luck. 

The 7th Annual Business Start-Up 101 Workshop is taking place tomorrow at the Harvest Grill in Mandan.  The workshop is open to anyone interested in starting a business anywhere. But mainly focusing on the need to educate and mentor people in order to grow the business community in Mandan. 

“I guess it just came from recognizing that throughout the year and different times of year people who are interested in starting businesses need a place that they can go to gather information,” said Ellen Huber/Business Development and Communications Director for the City of Mandan.

This event is free and open to the public. 

The event takes place from 6-9 pm. For more information on how to register head to the Facebook event page here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Darrell Anderson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Darrell Anderson"

Legacy Boys Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Boys Soccer"

Monday, September 9th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 9th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Vinyl Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vinyl Sales"

Boat Parking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boat Parking"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Property Tax Increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Property Tax Increase"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Hope Manor Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hope Manor Fundraiser"

Child Hit and Run

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child Hit and Run"

School custodian goes above and beyond

Thumbnail for the video titled "School custodian goes above and beyond"

Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/9"

Get Ready For A Soggy Work Week!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Get Ready For A Soggy Work Week!"

West Nile Victim Benefit

Thumbnail for the video titled "West Nile Victim Benefit"

Top Plays of the Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays of the Week"

Early Christmas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early Christmas"

Station West Closing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Station West Closing"

Benson County Fatal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Benson County Fatal"

McKenzie County Fatal

Thumbnail for the video titled "McKenzie County Fatal"

Grenora bus Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grenora bus Update"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss