Free workshop for the business-minded people

If you are looking to start a business and not sure how… you’re in luck.

The 7th Annual Business Start-Up 101 Workshop is taking place tomorrow at the Harvest Grill in Mandan. The workshop is open to anyone interested in starting a business anywhere. But mainly focusing on the need to educate and mentor people in order to grow the business community in Mandan.

“I guess it just came from recognizing that throughout the year and different times of year people who are interested in starting businesses need a place that they can go to gather information,” said Ellen Huber/Business Development and Communications Director for the City of Mandan.

This event is free and open to the public.

The event takes place from 6-9 pm. For more information on how to register head to the Facebook event page here.