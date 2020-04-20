Freedom Riders to Host Food Drive to Fill Bismarck Pantries

Food pantries in Bismarck are running low and the Freedom Riders are stepping up — but they need your help.

Shane Herman with the Freedom Riders says they want to take pick-up loads and pick-up loads full of goods to our local food pantries.

There are six of them in Bismarck, and some have bare shelves.

So Friday, there will be trucks and trailers parked at seven different locations in Bismarck.

You are asked to drop off non-perishable food items, hamburgers, PPE items like gloves and masks and household supplies. Whatever you can help with, the Freedom Riders will take.

They say, “Let’s show everyone around the country what little Ole North Dakota can do!”

Drop off sites: Friday, April 24 from noon until 6 p.m.

NORTH AND SOUTH CASHWISE

WILLIQUORS – 3025 Yorktown Dr.

CENTURY HIGH SCHOOL – East parking Lot

BISMARCK HIGH SCHOOL – East Parking Lot

CENTENNIAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – 2800 Ithica Dr East Parking Lot

SOLHEIM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – 325 Munich Dr.

Guidelines:

We need to do our part and practice social distancing so we ask that you personally put your items in the truck box or inside the trailer.

Contact information:

Tim Keller at 701-220-3994

Shane Herman at 701-214-1431