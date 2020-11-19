Freezin’ For a Reason brings out community for Homelessness Awareness Week

It’s around 34 degrees and raining, so you’re probably in your house nice and warm — but others aren’t so lucky.

An entire group is bringing awareness to this community-wide issue during Homeless Awareness Week.

The Freezin’ For a Reason event, organized by the Missouri Valley Coalition for Homeless People, has people of all ages taking a stand — a stand to support the average of 557 people in the state who experience homelessness on any given day.

“I think there’s a lot more homeless people in Bismarck than the community realizes. This is such a small like tight-knit community. But I think a lot of people fail to realize the amount of people in need,” explained Raquel Doll, Social Worker Student at the University of Mary.

The campaign brings people from all walks of life, organizations from all over the community, to 32 students from Jeannette Myhre Elementary School.

“People should pay more attention to people, to those who are in need because some people will need something that you don’t know of that you have,” said Aurora Kershaw, fifth-grader at Jeannette Myhre.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. people stood holding signs and collecting clothes, food and monetary donations.

“People driving by look and I hope they stop because this a very important cause,” said Tegan Fagerstrom, fifth-grader at Jeannette Myhre.

All to give to local organizations for the upcoming winter.

“It’s just incredibly important for us to support this population in our community cause they are incredibly vulnerable. And being able to help keep them warm and fed. It’s just so important to preserve the humanity of our community,” said Kacey Peterson, with Ministry on the Margins.

The 12-hour long campaign represents the time a typical homeless person would spend outside.

Every hour on the hour a different group of community members took their turn standing on the corner of 12th Street and the Bismarck Expressway.