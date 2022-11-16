BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The United States Interagency Council on Homelessness reports nearly 550 people live on the street every day during North Dakota winters.

To raise awareness and donations, Bismarck-Mandan community members are braving the weather Wednesday in the Freezin’ for a Reason campaign.

More than 30 organizations that contribute to helping the homeless are standing outside on the corner of 12th Street and Bismarck Expressway.

The main goal of the event this year is to raise funds to help the homeless get back on their feet.

They are also receiving donations like coats, sweaters, gloves, or anything that can keep someone warm.

Participants also want others to understand the toll a North Dakota winter can take on a person.

“Just let people know that there are homeless people in the area, a lot of people just turn a blind eye to that and don’t think about that and don’t realize there are homeless in the area. And especially with Freezin’ for a Reason, it obviously is below freezing and very cold and this is a prime time of year to make donations for people that are homeless,” said Michelle Mccamy, said Community Outreach Coordinator, Northland Health Center.

You can always donate to the North Dakota Homeless Coalition to help those in need.