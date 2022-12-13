BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — You may be feeling a bit of déjà vu, what started with a round of freezing rain soon switched to heavy snow. We saw it last month and it’s happening once again this week.

On Tuesday afternoon, heavy snow began falling across much of North Dakota.

That made for a slow commute for drivers, navigating the slippery streets around the capital city.

We remain in a winter storm warning, but most drivers say they’re leaving plenty of space between vehicles and slowing down.

“I think if you live in Bismarck, North Dakota, or anywhere in North Dakota, everyone has a pretty good idea for how to drive when this happens,” Jacob Rader from Bismarck said. “After the first one, everyone’s got it figured out, hopefully.”

“We’re just kind of getting into this one. The November one was pretty extreme,” Michael Rader from Bismarck said. “It’s starting to really come down, but I guess we’ll just have to wait and see what the weather has in store for us.”

Bismarck Public Works plow crews are now working on the Snow Emergency Routes and School Routes.

They say operators will be working around the clock until the snow quits and the streets have been cleared.