BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The freezing rain has continued to fall and cover the ground.

For Bismarck Public Works, it’s been a constant game of catch-up, dealing with the freezing and refreezing conditions all day.

Bismarck Public Works tells KX News the temperature is not really rising. The rain keeps freezing, and the road teams keep applying sand and repeating that process over and over again. They have been following Bismarck’s emergency routes since about 330 a.m. this morning and they’ve been staying on them constantly. They are also on-call with Bismarck Police.

“As PD or dispatch call, we just go out there and go to wherever they call. They need stuff right away. And our hills are bad. Anywhere we got hot spots that we consider areas that are troublemakers for us, we go out and sand them up as soon as possible as well. And again, it’s all refreezing. So, we’re going back, back, and back, and back, and having to apply it several times,” said Chad Schiermeister of Bismarck Public Works.

According to Drive Safely, if you discover that you’re driving on ice, there is one thing you must do before anything else, try to remain calm. Do NOT hit the brakes and don’t make any sudden movements with the steering wheel, even if you feel yourself sliding. The best thing to do is to slowly take your foot off the accelerator. Slow down as much as you can without putting yourself in danger of being rear-ended.