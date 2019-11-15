Friday: Patchy Fog & Partly Sunny

Today: Patchy and dense fog with mostly cloudy skies. The best chance for sunshine will come for the southwest around Dickinson. The southerly wind stays around 15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. Lows will stay in the 20s and 30s range.

Saturday: Patchy fog and freezing drizzle will remain a concern through the morning hours. A slight chance for a wintry mix as highs return to the 30s and 40s. Northwesterly wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy as highs warm to the 30s and 40s. The northwest wind will stay light at 5-10 mph.