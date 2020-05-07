Friday’s flyover in Minot will honor 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Friday is the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

To honor veterans, the Dakota Territory Air Museum is doing a flyover Friday in Minot.

A World War II flyover was supposed to happen in Washington, D.C. but was canceled because of COVID-19. 

Warbird Pilot Warren Pietsch will fly a P-51 mustang, nicknamed “Little Horse.”

The flyover honors the anniversary and also inspires hope during this pandemic.

“This situation isn’t the first time this country’s had challenges and we’ve overcome them before and we will again. So, we thank our current service members, and veterans and frontline medical workers for doing what they do,” Pietsch said.

The flyover will happen twice: once at 12 p.m. and the second at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

NDHSCA Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSCA Award"

St. Mary's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Baseball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/7"

Mother's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother's Day"

Reopening Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reopening Businesses"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/7"

Coal Creek

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coal Creek"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/7"

Thursday's Forecast: Partly sunny and slightly cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: Partly sunny and slightly cooler"

National Nurses Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Nurses Day"

National Guard Helping

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Guard Helping"

Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Golf"

Grant County Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant County Track"

New Town Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Businesses"

CHI Williston New Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI Williston New Equipment"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6"

The Hub

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Hub"

The Dark Web - Origin Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Dark Web - Origin Story"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge