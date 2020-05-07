Friday’s flyover in Minot will honor 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day

Friday is the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

To honor veterans, the Dakota Territory Air Museum is doing a flyover Friday in Minot.

A World War II flyover was supposed to happen in Washington, D.C. but was canceled because of COVID-19.

Warbird Pilot Warren Pietsch will fly a P-51 mustang, nicknamed “Little Horse.”

The flyover honors the anniversary and also inspires hope during this pandemic.

“This situation isn’t the first time this country’s had challenges and we’ve overcome them before and we will again. So, we thank our current service members, and veterans and frontline medical workers for doing what they do,” Pietsch said.

The flyover will happen twice: once at 12 p.m. and the second at 5 p.m.